$10M lawsuit filed against church claiming sex abuse

A former San Vicente Catholic School teacher is the latest to be accused of child sexual abuse in the Church. Only identified by his initials to protect his privacy, 36-year-old S.L.H. filed his civil complaint in the Superior Court of Guam on Thursday.

S.L.H. alleges he was sexually molested and raped weekly, sometimes daily, by his math and homeroom teacher Michael J. Unpingco.

The abuse included oral sex and anal penetration from 1994 to 1996.

S.L.H. alleges the teacher groomed him for abuse, taking him to restaurants for special math tutoring.

When the plaintiff made attempts to stop the abuse, court documents state Unpingco would make the boy feel guilty, reminding the boy of the personal favors he had done for him as well as crying in front of the victim.

The abuse came to an end only when S.L.H. moved on to attend Father Duenas Memorial School.

The alleged victim describes Unpingco as a well liked and talented math instructor who taught at the Barrigada campus for years.

The complaint states "students at San Vicente Catholic School were taught to honor and respect not only the priests and nuns but also the teachers and staff at San Vicente, and the students were told that they had to do whatever they were instructed to do."

The Archdiocese of Agana confirms Unpingco is no longer a teacher at San Vicente.

S.L.H. is suing for $10 million alleging the Church and the school had knowledge of the abuse or could have reasonably foreseen that Unpingco would commit sexual abuse.

S.L.H. is represented by attorney Michael Berman.

In a media release late this afternoon, the Church acknowledges the latest allegation and prays for all victims of abuse as well as full resolution for all cases.

They also remind the public of their hotline number. If you are a victim of abuse and want to avail of their counseling services, call Hope and Healing Guam at 1-888-649-5288.

