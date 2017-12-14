Beware phone scams from 202 area code

A consumer alert out of the Guam Attorney General's Office today. Their Consumer Protection Division has received multiple calls from people who have been contacted by apparent scammers claiming to be with the Internal Revenue Service.

The caller saying to the consumer that they will be arrested for failing to pay what is owed in taxes.

The call coming from a 202 area code - a number out of Washington, DC.

The AG's office cautions that the IRS does not call, text or email official notifications to taxpayers. All IRS official notifications are sent in writing via postal mail.

Anyone who gets such a call is asked to report the incident to the Consumer Protection

Division at 475-3324 ext 3320 or 3255.