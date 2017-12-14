Operation Christmas Drop brings holiday cheer to Micronesia

Locked and loaded, not with ammunition, but with bundles of holiday cheer. It's called Operation Christmas Drop, the U.S. Military's longest running humanitarian airlift operation.

Santa Claus makes his visit to Micronesia every year, but not on a sleigh with reindeer. "Today we went to two different Micronesian islands for Operation Christmas Drop, and we were able to drop five different bundles to allow us to aid our training for humanitarian efforts in the future," said co-pilot First Lieutenant Quinn Van Drew. It's the officer's first Christmas drop, bringing Christmas cheer to some of the most remote parts of Micronesia.

"On the second drop that we did here was one specifically marked for the school, we have school supplies in there, food, fishing kits, just random other supplies they might need," Quinn explained.

Operation Christmas Drop's mission is simple to drop boxes of supplies to nearby Micronesian islands; however, this is the first time they're using the J-model.

"This is the C-130 J model, different from the H model which the United States has used in the past," said Quinn. "It's a lot different because there's different crew positions, we don't have a navigator, just the two pilots on the flight deck, there's more coordination that needs to go on between the crew members just to reassure that everything's going safely between the pilots and the flight masters who are doing the drop."

Though it's a Mission Complete for this crew, it's just one of many more to come for Lieutenant Van Drew. "It's kind of cool to know this mission, training mission has been going on for 66 years to help us train for the humanitarian aid that we can be providing to different nations of the world when they do need it," Quinn said.