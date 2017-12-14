Experts work to improve juvenile justice program

It takes a village to raise a child. No wonder so many stakeholders are involved in Juvenile Justice Reform. During trainings this week, technical assistance providers were on island to continue efforts to improve the program. Already seeing much success - what used to be upwards of 80 clients at the Department of Youth Affairs has decreased by over half since the program's implementation.

No cookie cutters here. "We're actually looking at children individually. Before it was offense-based, and so you look at a kid; if it was a burglary offense then you treated all burglary children that committed that crime, you treated them the same, they'd have the same kind of conditions," said Lani Brennan, the Judiciary of Guam's Acting Chief Probation Officer. Once a child enters the court system, she says, they're pre-screened for risk levels: low, moderate, and high.

For the low-risk offenders, research show too much exposure to the criminal justice system can do more harm than good.

For example, a 13-year-old busted with shoplifting. "Sometimes just the arrest itself will help him self-correct, just meeting with a GPD officer, just getting arrested. Sometimes if it's a low-risk individual, if it's a low risk youth, he won't come back into the system. It's the moderate and high, those kids that are assessed to be moderate and high. Those rates are the ones we're concerned about, so we want to focus our limited resources on working with those kids so they don't come back into the system," she said.

What used to be upwards of 80 clients at the Department of Youth Affairs has decreased by more than half. "So now we're down to 30 a day, but that's still even high," Brennan continued.

A big part of improving the system is understanding an adult offender is much different from a youth offender. She said, "We want to make sure that the probation officers that work with kids actually understands how a youths brain works and that they're not just treated as a mini-adult. 80% of the kids we see have some kind of trauma in their lives, and so we want to make sure that when we're doing the assessment, that we're referring them, because we've identified their needs, that we're referring them to the right kinds of services."

Part of the reform includes more parental involvement. "Mom and dad can actually be more involved in case planning 0601 before our probation officer would say the judge gave your child these conditions. You report to probation, you do community service, you do this and that, and basically they had no involvement in their child's case planning," she said.

"Because of the family engagement, the parents are understanding our work better, they're appreciating the stuff that we're doing and also the things their child is involved in," said Brennan.

Other changes include service learning instead of community service. "Service learning is to give children skills. To give them positive, pro-social activities. Also it's in lieu of community service," she said.