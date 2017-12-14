Patients needing medicinal marijuana are still without access

Medical cannabis has been legal on Guam since the signing of the legislation signed three years ago. But the lack of set standards means today, patients still have no access. "Like I said, this bill has gone way outside the ball park four areas they could've done this a long time ago," said August Fest, testifying in support of Bill 210.

A bill that would set up rules and regulations for the use of medical cannabis. An industry he says the government has not supported in the past, adding, "The expensive equipment and lack of are the biggest obstacles to investment for a locally privately owned laboratory." This morning's testimonies including members of Grassroots Guam, advocating for a tracking system with conditions.

Janine Sablan said, "In the context of today's hearing a track and trace system is undeniably needed in a new cannabis program," and Andrea Pellacani added, "We were never opposed to the tracking of sales, what we're opposed to is patients signing a document to wave their fifth amendment right to get a medical card."

With the ultimate goal being to legitimize the medical cannabis industry so patients are no longer waiting. "The goal is to get it off the street that's what we're looking at that's what we're talking about, if you over regulate there's a very delicate balance to creating an industry where people are going to say I don't want what's on the street," she added. "I just don't want patients to wait anymore we have a program there's nothing that should be holding this program back nothing."

The public hearing will continue early Monday morning.