Patients needing medicinal marijuana are still without access - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Patients needing medicinal marijuana are still without access

Posted: Updated:

Medical cannabis has been legal on Guam since the signing of the legislation signed three years ago. But the lack of set standards  means today, patients still have no access. "Like I said, this bill has gone way outside the ball park four areas they could've done this a long time ago," said August Fest, testifying in support of Bill 210.

A bill that would set up rules and regulations for the use of medical cannabis. An industry he says the government has not supported in the past, adding, "The expensive equipment and lack of are the biggest obstacles to investment for a locally privately owned laboratory." This morning's testimonies including members of Grassroots Guam, advocating for a tracking system with conditions.

Janine Sablan said, "In the context of today's hearing a track and trace system is undeniably needed in a new cannabis program," and Andrea Pellacani added, "We were never opposed to the tracking of sales, what we're opposed to is patients signing a document to wave their fifth amendment right to get a medical card."

With the ultimate goal being to legitimize the medical cannabis industry so patients are no longer waiting.  "The goal is to get it off the street that's what we're looking at that's what we're talking about, if you over regulate there's a very delicate balance to creating an industry where people are going to say I don't want what's on the street," she added. "I just don't want patients to wait anymore we have a program there's nothing that should be holding this program back nothing."

The public hearing will continue early Monday morning.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Students riot at Tiyan High

    Students riot at Tiyan High

    A riot was reported at Tiyan High School Wednesday morning involving nearly a dozen students. GDOE spokesperson Isa Baza says the incident started with two male students, but she says that eight other students later got involved. School aides pulled the groups apart, and the parents were contacted. No word on any injuries at this time. The incident she says is being dealt with administratively. It was also reported to the Guam Police Department.More >>
    A riot was reported at Tiyan High School Wednesday morning involving nearly a dozen students. GDOE spokesperson Isa Baza says the incident started with two male students, but she says that eight other students later got involved. School aides pulled the groups apart, and the parents were contacted. No word on any injuries at this time. The incident she says is being dealt with administratively. It was also reported to the Guam Police Department.More >>

  • Two men caught immediately after hitting Harmon game room

    Two men caught immediately after hitting Harmon game room

    Two men being accused of trying to rob a Harmon game room early Wednesday didn't get very far before police caught up with them. T-Chok Achanto and Benster Benjamin are charged with robbery, theft, burglary, and attempted robbery. The pair are accused of using a pry bar to try and get into the 88 game room in Harmon before taking off. Both were caught on the shops security cameras, and it wasn't long after authorities tracked them down. Investigators also identified the pair matched ...More >>
    Two men being accused of trying to rob a Harmon game room early Wednesday didn't get very far before police caught up with them. T-Chok Achanto and Benster Benjamin are charged with robbery, theft, burglary, and attempted robbery. The pair are accused of using a pry bar to try and get into the 88 game room in Harmon before taking off. Both were caught on the shops security cameras, and it wasn't long after authorities tracked them down. Investigators also identified the pair matched ...More >>

  • House committee passes fishing protection amendments

    House committee passes fishing protection amendments

    The House Natural Resources Committee unanimously passed four amendments that would enshrine federal protections for traditional fishing and cultural practices on Guam and other Pacific Islands, support science-driven fisheries management, and extend the National Volcano Early Warning and Monitoring System to include the Marianas. They were sponsored by Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo. Her amendments were developed at the request of the Guam Fishermen's Cooperative Association and th...More >>
    The House Natural Resources Committee unanimously passed four amendments that would enshrine federal protections for traditional fishing and cultural practices on Guam and other Pacific Islands, support science-driven fisheries management, and extend the National Volcano Early Warning and Monitoring System to include the Marianas. They were sponsored by Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo. Her amendments were developed at the request of the Guam Fishermen's Cooperative Association and th...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly