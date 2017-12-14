Two men caught immediately after hitting Harmon game room

Two men being accused of trying to rob a Harmon game room early Wednesday didn't get very far before police caught up with them.

T-Chok Achanto and Benster Benjamin are charged with robbery, theft, burglary, and attempted robbery. The pair are accused of using a pry bar to try and get into the 88 game room in Harmon before taking off. Both were caught on the shops security cameras, and it wasn't long after authorities tracked them down. Investigators also identified the pair matched the description of the suspects that robbed a Maite game room earlier this month. They got away with more than $2 thousand dollars in cash in that incident.