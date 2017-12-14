Would more prison privileges mean less contraband smuggling? - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Would more prison privileges mean less contraband smuggling?

If prisoners were allowed to watch movies, then there would be less smuggling of prison contraband. This is the opinion of one inmate who was recently re-arrested for an alleged attempt to bring in a cell phone. According to the defendant, he wasn't going to use the phone to talk to anyone outside prison walls...he just wanted to watch a movie.

But is the lack of entertainment to blame for DepCor's contraband woes?

"Security is our main priority at this point in time," described DepCor Director Tony Lamorena, reacting to Frank Edward Pangelinan, an inmate who in court documents stated his belief that there would be less smuggling of prison contraband if prisoners were allowed to watch movies. Pangelinan, who was recently re-arrested for an alleged attempt to smuggle in a mobile phone, wants his case thrown out on grounds the government has no proof he was to use the banned item in question as a communication device.

Lamorena tells KUAM some prisoners do in fact get that privilege and their families can bring in DVDs, which are vetted for content. "In some of the posts, we do have TVs with DVD players, but these are areas again that are based on classification," he said.

DOC confirms Pangelinan is set to spend the rest of his life in jail without the possibility of parole. He's doing his time in the prison's maximum security unit, better known as Post 6. "So if you're in Post 6, you're in an individual cell," Lamorena said. "You're in there for a reason - either for disciplinary action for what you did in the facility or of the crime you committed, so therefore that's why we have you in a more secured area."

Prison contraband has always been a major issue at the Mangilao compound. KUAM files show several instances in which contraband was thrown over the fence, another instance in which a woman visiting the prison hid contraband in her baby's diaper, and most recently, over a dozen arrests of civilians and prison guards alleged to have conspired to bring in drugs, drug paraphernalia, and of course, cell phones.

"We are a prison first - we have to ensure the safety of everyone," said the director. "We try to do our best."

Pangelinan's motion to dismiss will be heard on January 3. The government has yet to file its response.

