Ridesharing drivers meet with senators

So far so good for Stroll Guam. Senators met with the ridesharing service's drivers about passing Bill 208 today. The measure would put new regulations on ridesharing, and make sure taxi drivers are not kicked to the curb.

Amit Sachdev is the founder of Stroll Guam and said, "What this bill does is that if the taxis see a change in behavior they're able to tap into this business model, so this doesn't exclude taxis but gives the opportunity to them as well."

Senators say the business model is promising for the future of Guam's public transportation.