Drugs, harassment land man in jail

Police were responding to disturbance at a home in Talofofo when they found a man who allegedly had the drug, ICE.

54 year old Melvin Peter Concepcion is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and harassment.

Court documents state; the suspect got into an argument with a woman known to him, and at one point allegedly strangled the victim's neck.

Responding officers later found the suspect in a nearby jungle area.

Authorities searched his bag and found a small plastic zip-lock bag with suspected crystal meth, a glass pipe, and two heat sealed straws.