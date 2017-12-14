Planting program helps inmates with substance abuse issues

Inmates at the Department of Corrections have taken on a new project, as a way to help get their minds off wanting to use and abuse drugs and alcohol.

Hooked on the drug, ICE, Jose Navarro said, "I was sentenced to 18 months for the charge of possession of a schedule II." The DepCor inmate says he was 18 when he first started using drugs, adding, "At the age of 22 is when I realized I lost control."

Jose is now 24, and has been in the prison's Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Program for the past several months. The program for the first time is allowing inmates to do this as part of their recovery.

Ricky Mendiola, RSAT program manager, said, "These are clients that have an addition whether it be alcohol or drugs. Three and a half months ago we started to put the plan into action." Mendiola says this sort of therapy has been most beneficial, noting, "Response has been great. One of the goals was to be semi-self sustainable so they planted hot pepper, eggplants."

The Department of Agriculture and The University of Guam's cooperative extension donated the supplies for inmates to create what they are calling, a Garden of Hope. "They have a lot of hope in battling their disease and addiction," he said.

UOG's Phoebe Wall says they jumped at the opportunity to get involved, as well, saying, "We had a little session to teach them how to garden and this is what they did. I'm just happy I had things to provide."

It's a small donation to help inmates like Jose and others get passed their addiction.

Navarro added, "It's actually a big change for me because of my addiction I lost track of my life and now I can say that I have grown just as these plants did."

Mark Quintanilla shared, "Planting has been very therapeutic for us, so we are grateful of that. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for this opportunity."

Navarro and the others in that story have plans to celebrate the holidays with their loved ones, as they are set to graduate from the program tomorrow.