Rescue team in Tumon Bay after man jumps from Two Lovers Point lookout

The Guam Fire Department’s rescue boat and jetskis are responding to the area just below Two Lovers Point after a man jumped off the lookout point midday today. GFD spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf says units responded just before 9 am after a 911 call came in of a man threatening to jump off the lookout deck. The area had been closed off to the public, as first responders spent several hours this morning trying to negotiate with him. However, Chargualaf confirmed he stepped off the edge around 12:16 pm. Officials confirm the victim appeared to be unresponsive. However, his condition is not yet known.

Rescue units decided that repelling off the cliff to get to the man would not be ideal, so they are actively working to get to him using their boat and jetskis.