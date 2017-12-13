Pre-K approved for expansion

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
The Guam Fire Department’s rescue boat and jetskis are responding to the area just below Two Lovers Point after a man jumped off the lookout point midday today. GFD spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf says units responded just before 9 am after a 911 call came in of a man threatening to jump off the lookout deck. The area had been closed off to the public, as first responders spent several hours this morning trying to negotiate with him. However, Chargualaf confirmed he stepped off ...More >>
