PE teachers oppose ROTC class instead of gym - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

PE teachers oppose ROTC class instead of gym

Physical education teachers are against student credit for ROTC. At Tuesday's GEB Board meeting, PE teachers from local high schools spoke out against expanding programs that are allowing students to opt-out of PE classes.

Although not on the official agenda for the meeting, GEB members said a work session is scheduled for later this month.

