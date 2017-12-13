Board supports bill for Sanchez procurement

DOE is ready to rebuild Simon Sanchez High School. During last night's GEB Board Meeting members voiced support for Bill 204 that would make DOE the sole leader in the procurement process. Many present during the last public hearing say the students voices need to be heard.

GEB member Mark Mendiola supports the decision, saying, "I want a Mercedes Benz and I want the top of the line for our students, I mean what is our student's education worth. I'm supportive of DPW taking another crack at it, but at the same time this legislation is asking if the department is willing to take that challenge."

The board says DOE is ready to move the process forward, hoping that senators feel the same.

The rebuild of Sanchez High has been delayed repeatedly due to protests and appeals filed by Core Tech International.