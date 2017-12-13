Still no trial date for Mark Smith and Glenn Wong

February's trial date for defendants Mark Smith and Glenn Wong remains up in the air. As reported, defense alleges the government deliberately caused a mistrial in order to have Smith's attorney, David Lujan, disqualified.

In court on Wednesday, defense argued their motion to dismiss as well as a motion to allow attorney Lujan to represent Smith at trial.

Smith, who was former legal counsel for the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, is alleged to have had rental units under the federal program and concealed his conflict of interest by transferring the properties to Wong.

Defense further argues the case can't be retried due to double jeopardy.

The motion was taken under advisement.