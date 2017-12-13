Julian Robles sentenced to 20 years for drugs

A major drug trafficker will spend 20 years in jail.

Julian Robles was sentenced in federal court this week.

Between February and April 2012, court documents state the feds seized over 3,100 grams of the drug "ICE" concealed in letters Robles mailed from California to Guam.

That's over $1.5 million worth of drugs.

Robles was given credit for the over four years he's already served.

The court has also allowed Robles to spend the holidays at home before starting his jail term.