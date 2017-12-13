New locking mechanisms being installed at DOC's Mangilao compound

Reports of inmates opening up their locked jail cells on their own. That's one of many issues the Department of Corrections has dealt with for years. But, that could soon change, now that the prison is finally getting new locks installed.

It's part of the 20 plus year old consent decree. The District Court of Guam lifted that order for DepCor earlier this year after the prison met most of the court mandated requirements.

The last thing - upgrading its locks. Prison officials today held this ceremony signifying the start of the $2.1 million project.

"These were recommended by Willow which is an off island company that does a lot of the major prisons throughout the US," said DOC director Tony Lamorena.

The new electronic locks will first go into post 17, post 7, and post 6 - the maximum security unit. "We are dealing with an inadequate building so we have to take steps to make sure security is number one with us," he added.

Lamorena says his officers will be able to control the locks from one room. "So in case of any emergencies or fires the individual in the control room can press one button and release everybody," he shared.

In recent years, prison leaders have reported inmates and detainees being able get out of their locked cells.

"There have been some that have been popped in the past," he said. "These will have certain devices in them that will not allow prisoners to pop the locks."

Officials estimate the new locks will be completed by mid-2018.

Also, going up soon...new security cameras. "There is a lot of blind spots in the building so with the camera's officer in the control room now has full view of the entire building in and out," he said.

Yet, another effort the prison is taking to keep their facility secure, while preventing more contraband from being smuggled inside.