New locking mechanisms being installed at DOC's Mangilao compoun - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

New locking mechanisms being installed at DOC's Mangilao compound

Posted: Updated:

Reports of inmates opening up their locked jail cells on their own. That's one of many issues the Department of Corrections has dealt with for years. But, that could soon change, now that the prison is finally getting new locks installed.

It's part of the 20 plus year old consent decree. The District Court of Guam lifted that order for DepCor earlier this year after the prison met most of the court mandated requirements.

The last thing - upgrading its locks. Prison officials today held this ceremony signifying the start of the $2.1 million project.

"These were recommended by Willow which is an off island company that does a lot of the major prisons throughout the US," said DOC director Tony Lamorena.

The new electronic locks will first go into post 17, post 7, and post 6 - the maximum security unit. "We are dealing with an inadequate building so we have to take steps to make sure security is number one with us," he added.

Lamorena says his officers will be able to control the locks from one room. "So in case of any emergencies or fires the individual in the control room can press one button and release everybody," he shared.

In recent years, prison leaders have reported inmates and detainees being able get out of their locked cells.

"There have been some that have been popped in the past," he said. "These will have certain devices in them that will not allow prisoners to pop the locks."

Officials estimate the new locks will be completed by mid-2018.

Also, going up soon...new security cameras. "There is a lot of blind spots in the building so with the camera's officer in the control room now has full view of the entire building in and out," he said.

Yet, another effort the prison is taking to keep their facility secure, while preventing more contraband from being smuggled inside.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Students riot at Tiyan High

    Students riot at Tiyan High

    A riot was reported at Tiyan High School Wednesday morning involving nearly a dozen students. GDOE spokesperson Isa Baza says the incident started with two male students, but she says that eight other students later got involved. School aides pulled the groups apart, and the parents were contacted. No word on any injuries at this time. The incident she says is being dealt with administratively. It was also reported to the Guam Police Department.More >>
    A riot was reported at Tiyan High School Wednesday morning involving nearly a dozen students. GDOE spokesperson Isa Baza says the incident started with two male students, but she says that eight other students later got involved. School aides pulled the groups apart, and the parents were contacted. No word on any injuries at this time. The incident she says is being dealt with administratively. It was also reported to the Guam Police Department.More >>

  • Two men caught immediately after hitting Harmon game room

    Two men caught immediately after hitting Harmon game room

    Two men being accused of trying to rob a Harmon game room early Wednesday didn't get very far before police caught up with them. T-Chok Achanto and Benster Benjamin are charged with robbery, theft, burglary, and attempted robbery. The pair are accused of using a pry bar to try and get into the 88 game room in Harmon before taking off. Both were caught on the shops security cameras, and it wasn't long after authorities tracked them down. Investigators also identified the pair matched ...More >>
    Two men being accused of trying to rob a Harmon game room early Wednesday didn't get very far before police caught up with them. T-Chok Achanto and Benster Benjamin are charged with robbery, theft, burglary, and attempted robbery. The pair are accused of using a pry bar to try and get into the 88 game room in Harmon before taking off. Both were caught on the shops security cameras, and it wasn't long after authorities tracked them down. Investigators also identified the pair matched ...More >>

  • House committee passes fishing protection amendments

    House committee passes fishing protection amendments

    The House Natural Resources Committee unanimously passed four amendments that would enshrine federal protections for traditional fishing and cultural practices on Guam and other Pacific Islands, support science-driven fisheries management, and extend the National Volcano Early Warning and Monitoring System to include the Marianas. They were sponsored by Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo. Her amendments were developed at the request of the Guam Fishermen's Cooperative Association and th...More >>
    The House Natural Resources Committee unanimously passed four amendments that would enshrine federal protections for traditional fishing and cultural practices on Guam and other Pacific Islands, support science-driven fisheries management, and extend the National Volcano Early Warning and Monitoring System to include the Marianas. They were sponsored by Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo. Her amendments were developed at the request of the Guam Fishermen's Cooperative Association and th...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly