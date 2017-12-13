Man arrested after stealing car

He allegedly drove off in a stolen car while the owner of the vehicle chased after him on foot...

The incident occurred on Monday in which the owner of the car had started the engine and walked away to secure his workplace.

That's when 27-year-old Frank Santiago allegedly got behind the wheel and drove away, prompting the victim to chase after and call the cops.

Witnesses reported seeing Santiago exit the car and throw the keys in the trash.

He was arrested and charged with theft of an automobile and theft of property.