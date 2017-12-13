Longtime broadcaster Travis Coffman passes away

Longtime local broadcaster, Travis Coffman, has passed away. He was found in his Nimitz Hill home late Tuesday afternoon.

The former talk show host spent the past 15 years working in talk radio and news on Guam talking politics and more. Coffman also helped found Autism Community Together, the first local group dedicated to helping and celebrating children on the Autism spectrum.

Coffman was 50 years old.

Our condolences go out to his family.