Judge may deny severance request for former DOC guard

A former Department of Corrections officer also wanting to sever his case from the others in the prison contraband scheme may not get what he's requesting.

Frankie Rosalin and other defendants appeared in the Superior Court today.

Judge Vern Perez says his decision on the severance motion is coming very soon. However, it seems he is going to deny it.

So far, only former corrections officer Gerry Hocog was granted his request to sever. Perez saying the complexion of the case has since changed, as three others have since signed plea agreements with the government. He adds more plea deals are in the works.

But, defense argues Rosalin's motion should be granted, as well, contending the motion is based on prejudice.

The next hearing for those indicted in the case is set for January 31st of next year.