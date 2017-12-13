No deal in ongoing H2B crisis

After a hearing on Monday, the judge had ordered that both sides determine whether settlement was viable. According to a report filed by Guam Contractors Association , they were informed by the feds they didn't have any settlement proposal to offer, as a result the contractors association feels settlement probably isn't practical. The GCA previously presented the feds two different proposals to settle but both were rejected. The GCA is now asking the court to resolve all pending motions as soon as possible. Local contractors are suing the feds after reversing course on the H2B worker program. The GCA cites the rate of visas went from 95-percent approval to a 100-percent denial rate in the past couple of years.