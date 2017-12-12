Family squabble over hot dogs lands man in jail - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Family squabble over hot dogs lands man in jail

Posted: Updated:

It was a family feud that started over hot dogs.

Court documents state Sam Roger Kosam was seen on gas station surveillance footage eating hot dogs he didn't pay for.

When gas station staff called the house, he was confronted by a family member.

That's when he allegedly lashed out, throwing items and using a chair to throw to two people in the home.

Kosam was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and family violence.

