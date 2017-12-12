Pair arrested for fighting cop at gentleman's club

A disturbance at a local gentlemen's club in Tumon lands two people in jail.

26 year old Jimmy Hadley and 22 year old Jake Hadley are charged with assault of a peace officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Court documents state the club's bouncers were told to remove the pair from the premises. Police showed up and that's when one man allegedly charged at a responding officer, while the other allegedly swung the cop multiple times.