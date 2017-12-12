63-year-old arrested for assault at Agat Marina

He's accused of making a racial slur before getting into a fight with another man. 63 year old George Kenneth Shavers is charged with assault.

Police responded to a disturbance at the Agat Marina on Sunday night following the alleged incident.

Court documents state he made the racist comment, while they were out on a boat celebrating a belated birthday.

The victim told the suspect to leave, and that's when he allegedly strangled the victim and the pair started fighting on the deck of the boat.

The victim suffered from multiple bruises and lacerations.