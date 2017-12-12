Rodney Urman captured after breaking into home

He's accused of breaking into an Agat home early Monday morning. 23-year-old Rodney Urman was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal trespass to a dwelling, and harassment.

Court documents state the victim was lying in bed when she saw a man entering her bedroom window.

That's when she screamed, prompting her sister to come into the room and the man to flee the scene.

Urman reportedly ran down the street, but was caught by police and positively identified by the victim's sister.