Rodney Urman captured after breaking into home - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Rodney Urman captured after breaking into home

Posted: Updated:

He's accused of breaking into an Agat home early Monday morning. 23-year-old Rodney Urman was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal trespass to a dwelling, and harassment.

Court documents state the victim was lying in bed when she saw a man entering her bedroom window.

That's when she screamed, prompting her sister to come into the room and the man to flee the scene.

Urman reportedly ran down the street, but was caught by police and positively identified by the victim's sister.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Pre-K approved for expansion

    Pre-K approved for expansion

    Expect new Pre-Ks in the new year. The Guam Education Board approved the expansion of the pilot Pre-K Program that would add five additional schools next fall. Increasing the student they serve from 72 to 162. Superintendent Jon Fernandez said, "You have a management team who is really eager to see the expansion of a Pre-K program, I think the promise of the Pre-K program, is that if we're able to do enough and look where head start is we can look at the overall offerings to our...More >>
    Expect new Pre-Ks in the new year. The Guam Education Board approved the expansion of the pilot Pre-K Program that would add five additional schools next fall. Increasing the student they serve from 72 to 162. Superintendent Jon Fernandez said, "You have a management team who is really eager to see the expansion of a Pre-K program, I think the promise of the Pre-K program, is that if we're able to do enough and look where head start is we can look at the overall offerings to our...More >>

  • PE teachers oppose ROTC class instead of gym

    PE teachers oppose ROTC class instead of gym

    Physical education teachers are against student credit for ROTC. At Tuesday's GEB Board meeting, PE teachers from local high schools spoke out against expanding programs that are allowing students to opt-out of PE classes. Although not on the official agenda for the meeting, GEB members said a work session is scheduled for later this month.More >>
    Physical education teachers are against student credit for ROTC. At Tuesday's GEB Board meeting, PE teachers from local high schools spoke out against expanding programs that are allowing students to opt-out of PE classes. Although not on the official agenda for the meeting, GEB members said a work session is scheduled for later this month.More >>

  • Board supports bill for Sanchez procurement

    Board supports bill for Sanchez procurement

    DOE is ready to rebuild Simon Sanchez High School. During last night's GEB Board Meeting members voiced support for Bill 204 that would make DOE the sole leader in the procurement process. Many present during the last public hearing say the students voices need to be heard. GEB member Mark Mendiola supports the decision, saying, "I want a Mercedes Benz and I want the top of the line for our students, I mean what is our student's education worth.  I'm supportive of DPW takin...More >>
    DOE is ready to rebuild Simon Sanchez High School. During last night's GEB Board Meeting members voiced support for Bill 204 that would make DOE the sole leader in the procurement process. Many present during the last public hearing say the students voices need to be heard. GEB member Mark Mendiola supports the decision, saying, "I want a Mercedes Benz and I want the top of the line for our students, I mean what is our student's education worth.  I'm supportive of DPW takin...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly