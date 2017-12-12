Yigo middle school burglarized - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Yigo middle school burglarized

Posted: Updated:

Guam police are investigating a burglary at a local middle school.

GDOE officials say school staff at FBLG middle arrived to the campus Monday morning to find 18 classrooms had been broken into. Staff reported graffiti, damaged windows and classrooms in disarray. They also say several schools supplies had been taken. Anyone with information is asked to call Guam police or Crimestoppers at 477-HELP.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Pre-K approved for expansion

    Pre-K approved for expansion

    Expect new Pre-Ks in the new year. The Guam Education Board approved the expansion of the pilot Pre-K Program that would add five additional schools next fall. Increasing the student they serve from 72 to 162. Superintendent Jon Fernandez said, "You have a management team who is really eager to see the expansion of a Pre-K program, I think the promise of the Pre-K program, is that if we're able to do enough and look where head start is we can look at the overall offerings to our...More >>
    Expect new Pre-Ks in the new year. The Guam Education Board approved the expansion of the pilot Pre-K Program that would add five additional schools next fall. Increasing the student they serve from 72 to 162. Superintendent Jon Fernandez said, "You have a management team who is really eager to see the expansion of a Pre-K program, I think the promise of the Pre-K program, is that if we're able to do enough and look where head start is we can look at the overall offerings to our...More >>

  • PE teachers oppose ROTC class instead of gym

    PE teachers oppose ROTC class instead of gym

    Physical education teachers are against student credit for ROTC. At Tuesday's GEB Board meeting, PE teachers from local high schools spoke out against expanding programs that are allowing students to opt-out of PE classes. Although not on the official agenda for the meeting, GEB members said a work session is scheduled for later this month.More >>
    Physical education teachers are against student credit for ROTC. At Tuesday's GEB Board meeting, PE teachers from local high schools spoke out against expanding programs that are allowing students to opt-out of PE classes. Although not on the official agenda for the meeting, GEB members said a work session is scheduled for later this month.More >>

  • Board supports bill for Sanchez procurement

    Board supports bill for Sanchez procurement

    DOE is ready to rebuild Simon Sanchez High School. During last night's GEB Board Meeting members voiced support for Bill 204 that would make DOE the sole leader in the procurement process. Many present during the last public hearing say the students voices need to be heard. GEB member Mark Mendiola supports the decision, saying, "I want a Mercedes Benz and I want the top of the line for our students, I mean what is our student's education worth.  I'm supportive of DPW takin...More >>
    DOE is ready to rebuild Simon Sanchez High School. During last night's GEB Board Meeting members voiced support for Bill 204 that would make DOE the sole leader in the procurement process. Many present during the last public hearing say the students voices need to be heard. GEB member Mark Mendiola supports the decision, saying, "I want a Mercedes Benz and I want the top of the line for our students, I mean what is our student's education worth.  I'm supportive of DPW takin...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly