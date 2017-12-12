Group meets with leadership as push for accountability in church continues

The Concerned Catholics of Guam continue to push for transparency and accountability in the Church.

Just last week, the CCOG met with Archbishop Michael Byrnes and Kamalen Karidat Executive Director Father Mike Crisostomo.

In a release from the CCOG, President Dave Sablan alleges the non-profit was used for more than helping the poor, but as a "personal cash fund" for Archbishop Anthony Apuron.

The allegations, Pale Mike explains, have prompted action by Archbishop Byrnes.

"So we're still feeding the hungry, we're still continuing the catholic prolife and we're still continuing the radio station, so to ensure the faithful that operations will not be affected in any way, he has moved those out of Kamalen Karidat and placed them under the archbishop, under him now, under the archdiocese," the priest explained.

Archbishop Byrnes has also retained legal counsel to look into the bylaws and articles of incorporation for the non-profit.

Meanwhile, it appears the 19 founding members of Kamalen Karidat will also have to reconvene, because there are no records of minutes or meetings since the non-profit was incorporated nearly 25 years ago.

While the CCOG alleges cars were purchased with donor funds and that these cars have gone missing, Pale Mike reports the Archdiocese continues to look into the matter.