Inmate Shawn Johnson sentenced to 71 months

He's already on the path of a career criminal. Only 30 years old, Shawn Johnson has been in and out of jail since he was 18. While his most recent arrests stem from his connection in an alleged conspiracy to smuggle in prison contraband, it was his two-year-old federal case also involving drugs that was heard in court today. Defense asked for leniency in light of Johnson's ADHD.

71 months or just under six years. That's how much time defendant Shawn Johnson will spend in jail. Back in 2015, authorities raided his Barrigada home. That's where they found approximately 33-grams of the drug "ICE" which he admitted to using, but not selling.

During his sentencing hearing on Tuesday, defense asking the court to consider Johnson's Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. In middle school, Johnson was diagnosed with ADHD. He told the court his parents paid for the medications as a kid. As an adult, he turned to alcohol and experimented with marijuana, before becoming hooked on methamphetamine.

Federal public defender John Gorman stating it's "not uncommon for people with ADHD to self-medicate with methamphetamine." Though he'd complete three drug treatment programs, facilitators never knew he suffered from the disorder. When asked why they didn't know, Johnson's response simple: "They didn't ask."

Though Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood considered the mitigating factor, it wasn't enough to grant leniency.

One by one, she listed Johnson's other cases. In total, 34 violations while he was on probation. Some involved drugs while other charges included DUI, terrorizing, family violence, assault, home invasion, and most recently, his alleged role in a scheme to smuggle prison contraband. The Chief Judge stating "he's not good on release...as much as I understand the ADHD diagnosis, I'm not sympathetic."

When given the opportunity to address the court, Johnson apologized and stated he is ready to turn his life around.

The judge, after handing down the maximum sentence allowed by Johnson's plea agreement, told the drug defendant to "pull it together."