Dennis Rodman hopes to organize Guam/North Korea hoops game

Play Ball, Not War. Retired NBA star Dennis Rodman reportedly plans to organize a basketball game between Guam and North Korea. The former reality TV star, who was here last week, mentioned the event while in Beijing.

Rodman is friends with both North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and President Donald Trump. Rodman has reassured Guamanians that Kim has no plan to carry out his threat to launch missiles against us. Local reaction has been generally positive, as Governor Calvo says the famously eccentric Rodman may be "crazy like a fox..."

"Dennis Rodman, you know, there's method to his madness," he said. "It's not just the sport. It's about people coming together and doing business with each other, or playing a game with each other. As much as it sounds, you know some people may be laughing about it, in this time of holidays, of Christmas, of ending the year and starting the New Year with malice towards none, then maybe that's the right attitude to have."

Rodman told reporters in China Monday that he thought a game "would be awesome! The people in Guam are all about it. They love it. You get a team from North Korea, get these guys from Pyongyang. Play it in Beijing," he says.