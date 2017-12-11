Dennis Rodman hopes to organize Guam/North Korea hoops game - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Dennis Rodman hopes to organize Guam/North Korea hoops game

Play Ball, Not War. Retired NBA star Dennis Rodman reportedly plans to organize a basketball game between Guam and North Korea.  The former reality TV star, who was here last week, mentioned the event while in Beijing.

Rodman is friends with both North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and President Donald Trump. Rodman has reassured Guamanians that Kim has no plan to carry out his threat to launch missiles against us. Local reaction has been generally positive, as Governor Calvo says the famously eccentric Rodman may be "crazy like a fox..."

"Dennis Rodman, you know, there's method to his madness," he said. "It's not just the sport. It's about people coming together and doing business with each other, or playing a game with each other. As much as it sounds, you know some people may be laughing about it, in this time of holidays, of Christmas, of ending the year and starting the New Year with malice towards none, then maybe that's the right attitude to have."

Rodman told reporters in China Monday that he thought a game "would be awesome! The people in Guam are all about it. They love it. You get a team from North Korea, get these guys from Pyongyang. Play it in Beijing," he says.

    Expect new Pre-Ks in the new year. The Guam Education Board approved the expansion of the pilot Pre-K Program that would add five additional schools next fall. Increasing the student they serve from 72 to 162. Superintendent Jon Fernandez said, "You have a management team who is really eager to see the expansion of a Pre-K program, I think the promise of the Pre-K program, is that if we're able to do enough and look where head start is we can look at the overall offerings to our...
    Physical education teachers are against student credit for ROTC. At Tuesday's GEB Board meeting, PE teachers from local high schools spoke out against expanding programs that are allowing students to opt-out of PE classes. Although not on the official agenda for the meeting, GEB members said a work session is scheduled for later this month.
    DOE is ready to rebuild Simon Sanchez High School. During last night's GEB Board Meeting members voiced support for Bill 204 that would make DOE the sole leader in the procurement process. Many present during the last public hearing say the students voices need to be heard. GEB member Mark Mendiola supports the decision, saying, "I want a Mercedes Benz and I want the top of the line for our students, I mean what is our student's education worth.  I'm supportive of DPW takin...
