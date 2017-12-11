Guam women's soccer falls to Singapore

Our Women's National Soccer Team, the Masakada lost 3-0 to Singapore in an international friendly match played at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Belinda Wilson, Guam's head coach of the team says We are all obviously disappointed in the result, but I'm still proud of what the players have gained through the match in such a short time they've been together,"

The average age of Guam's team was just about 17 years old and they played against a team with players on average about five years older.

Wilson adds "We are truly beginning to really create depth and sustainability in our program, as players making the transition from the youth national level to the senior national level rose to the occasion and were learning as they went.

Three of Guam's starters - Jinae Teria, Abigail San Gil, and Celine Doronila - all played earlier this year in the EAFF U15 Girls Championship, and another three players - Kiarra Hutcherson, Samantha Fegurgur, and Shyann Roberto - also featured on the same U15 Girls team. Of the 16 players on Guam's roster, 12 are still eligible to suit up for their respective high school teams in the upcoming 2018 IIAAG Girls High School Soccer League.