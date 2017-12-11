Wrestling meet held at Phoenix Center - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Wrestling meet held at Phoenix Center

High school wrestlers hit the mat for their last regular season meet at the FD Phoenix Center. The Friars and Sharks getting in some time before the all-island meet. In the 102-pound division undefeated Tatianna Annanich from Sanchez faced 1st year wrestler Cleeara Perez who also entered the match unbeaten. Perez led 5-0 on the scoreboard controlling the fight. Perez picked up the upset win via points, handing Annanich her first loss of the year.

Lauren Lujan and Jaenna Leon Guerrero put on a show in the 122-pound weight class. Lujan 4-0 on the season for Academy/FD kept the match tied at 4-4 after the first 2-minutes of the match up. Leon Guerrero gave up 2-points in the 2nd period to trail heading into the final round. Jaenna Leon Guerrero is one of Sanchez's top female wrestlers on the team. Lauren Lujan was the aggressor in the 3rd earning the win via pin to improve to 5-0 heading into all-island.

Sanchez wrestler Kaetlyn Quintanilla and Annabel Basto in the 127-pound division. Both wrestlers 5-0 stepping onto the mat. Quintanilla secured a late point to take the lead 4-3 after the 1st period. Quintanilla scored on a near pin and takedown to extend her lead to 9-4. Kaetlyn looking for some redemption after watching her teammates lose their matches. Up 12-7 with :33 left in the match, Quintanilla closed out the match 14-9 to improve to 6-0. Sanchez won the meet 34-21 over the Academy Cougars.

On the boys side, Ben Fitial from Sanchez and FD'S Devin Garrido met up in the 132-pound division. Fitial riding a 5-0 win streak looked to keep his record unblemished. The second year wrestler didn't even place last year as a freshman. This season he's on a mission to change that. Fitial didn't give Garrido a chance to get any offensive moves in. Ben improves to 6-0 with the first round pin.

Lynch Santos moved up a weight class for the Sharks to fill a spot. Santos a silver medalist from last season's all-island meet in the 120-pound division now wrestles in the 132-pound weight class. For this meet he was bumped up to 138-pounds. Lynch also undefeated heading into the match at 5-0. Santos led 2-2 after the first period and stayed ahead of his opponent 4-3 going into the final round. Side-side Santos as he picked up the win via points to keep his record at a perfect 6-0 heading into this weekend's all-island meet scheduled to take place at FD.

Despite the win the Father Duenas Friars walked away with the "W" 52-27.

