Tag along with Public Health during restaurant inspections

From roach and rat infestation to adequate temperatures and proper food storage, Public Health in recent months has been cracking down on local food establishments. Many have been shut down for not making the grade. KUAM News went on a walk-through with health inspectors, and here's what we found.

It was on a Wednesday morning, getting right into the groove. I met up with Catherine Del Mundo, food safety program manager at the Department of Environmental Health and Veneer Raymundo, Public Health Officer 1 In Training. "They are cooking right now," they said, observing the activities of a food vendor. It's their regularly scheduled Public Health inspection - in today's spotlight: Burger King in Tumon.

"First and foremost when we do inspection, come in, introduce ourselves, show them we are from the Division of Public Health," Del Mundo said. But that's the easy part. Del Mundo says it takes on average 2 to 4 hours to conduct a report.

Our first task - looking at the restaurant's health certificates, and making sure all employees are trained in food safety. "You can still ask them as we're going around health certificates they have to have the original should be carried by employees themselves," she explained.

And if caught without that health cert, Del Mundo says the fine could be as much as $300. "[It's' per person, so it's very important." Lucky thing these employees came prepared.

And after washing our hands for 20 seconds, or the time it takes to sing the Happy Birthday Song, with soap, and hot water, we are ready to inspect, looking for clean facilities and safe practices.

"That's a great process, you do this how many times a day? Once every hour, after trashing out, after restroom, that's it," she said.

Making our way to the coldest section of the kitchen, we learn about keeping food safely refrigerated. A rule of thumb, if the food is in the fridge for more than 24 hours it must have a date. "Cold holding temperatures are required to be 41 and below, orange juice, milk, lettuce," she said. "With them, they're a lot more strict, the date marking regulation says 7 days, they use five days very good."

Now we joined the staff on the assembly counter. Del Mundo always sanitizes her probe thermometer before sticking it into hamburgers or other warm ready-to-eat foods. And when the lettuce, tomatoes, or even ham are cut too thin, the infrared technology comes in handy.

"Not all food products are required to meet a certain temperature, it's only food that's considered potentially hazardous food, because they're basically food that would allow pathogens to grow," they explained. "

The secret recipe to food safety is getting just the right temperature, our food safety experts say that when they miss the mark it can be corrected.

She continued, "We like to work with the establishment give them the education and allow them to find items that are in violation to be corrected on the spot." That's one deficiency...but, the lettuce was an easy fix. However, Del Mundo says some messes, like roach infestations or sewage leaks take time to be corrected; that is if the restaurants follow through with Public Health's recommendations.

In recent months, restaurants, convenience stores and multiple food vendors at shops that get heavy foot traffic were forced to stop operations. Many found in violation after signs of roaches and rodents among other shortfalls...Those businesses have since cleaned up and allowed to reopen.

But, even the lack of staff and her multiple administrative duties makes Del Mundo's job to follow-up and inspect challenging. "Because of our limited staff, it's kind of hard to inspect all food facilities so we go by complaints the public makes," they said. "We have, I believe, four staff that can go out on inspections but we also do food programs with administrative work."

Though we've reported on the many food establishments receiving more than 40 demerits, resulting in immediate closures. Our inspection at this Burger King did meet the standard for cooking safe food, so we left with them with a well deserved 'A' grade rating.