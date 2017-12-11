Hocog hearing set for January 17

No trial this week for a former DepCor officer charged with promoting prison contraband.

Gerry Hocog appeared in court today alongside attorney Jay Arriola.

Despite receiving 3-thousand pages of discovery, Arriola wants clarification and specific facts on what his client has been charged with.

He's also asking for copies of the plea agreements from Hocog's cooperating co-defendants.

The court has taken the motions under advisement, pushing back Wednesday's jury selection.

In the meantime, Hocog's house arrest has been lifted to allow him to look for a job.

While a follow up hearing is set for January 17th, he's set to appear before the Civil Service Commission on Thursday.

As reported, he's appealing his termination from DepCor.