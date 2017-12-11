Hocog hearing set for January 17

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Between February and April 2012, court documents state the feds seized over 3,100 grams of the drug "ICE" concealed in letters Robles mailed from California to Guam.More >>
Between February and April 2012, court documents state the feds seized over 3,100 grams of the drug "ICE" concealed in letters Robles mailed from California to Guam.More >>