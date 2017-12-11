Army ROTC now accredited at three high schools

It's a first ever for the Guam Department of Education as the Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps program is now accredited at three high schools.

JROTC Operations 8th Brigade Army JROTC Chief Operations Officer Mark Pratt inspected the programs at GW, Simon Sanchez and Southern High over the past several weeks. Pratt oversees Army JROTC programs in several states including Alaska, California, Hawaii along with American Samoa, Japan, Korea, the CNMI and Guam. All three high schools evaluated exceeded the minimum passing score of 75 percent, and will receive accreditation for the next three years.