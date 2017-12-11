Legal opinion: Guam physicians can recommend pot - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

A legal opinion states doctors on Guam can recommend to qualified patients the use of medicinal marijuana.

That news coming out of health committee chair Senator Dennis Rodriguez's office today.

Colorado based attorneys with Vicente Sederberg, LLC, stated, "The Controlled Substance Act prohibits physicians from prescribing Schedule 1 controlled substances, such as marijuana. However, the law, as affirmed by the 9th Circuit...allows physicians to recommend the potential use of medical cannabis where the physician does not assist the patient in procuring the cannabis..."

The legal opinion is in response to Rodriguez's inquiry into the protections doctors on Guam have if they choose to recommend cannabis to their qualified patients. The senator asked for the opinion in order to stop the growing fear among Guam doctors that their participation in the program will result in prosecution.

Rodriguez is now asking Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett Anderson and acting U.S. Attorney Shawn Anderson to review the legal opinion and issue guidance to the medical community on Guam.

