The OPA releases its latest audit of last year's Festival of Pacific Arts.

According to the report $89,000 dollars in questioned costs were identified including the fact that $53,000 in FESTPAC related goods and services that were purchased didn't comply with local procurement laws and regulations. In one instance a $22 reimbursement for coconut oil was paid with food stamps, which is in violation of the U.S. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and is considered fraud. In total $8.5 million was received in cash, of which $8.1 million came from government appropriations and federal funds, $436,000 from donations, sponsorships, fundraising events and vendor fees.

You can read the audit in its entirety at opaguam.org.