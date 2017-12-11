Foreign labor issue has its day in court

Arguments were heard today in a case with huge implications for Guam. Local contractors are suing the federal government to reverse course on the H2B foreign worker program. Officials warn that a growing labor shortage will cripple the local construction industry, and could ripple through the rest of the economy.

The plaintiffs argue that for thirty years the federal government has routinely approved skilled foreign worker visas, but in the past two the USCIS went from the previous 95-percent approval rate to a nearly 100-percent denial rate. That led even Judge Frances Tydingco Gatewood to remark, "if that doesn't constitute a change I don't know what does. Still, immigration argues there's been no change in policy and has moved to dismiss the suit. USCIS contends that companies are being rejected for not meeting the temporary need requirement. And the interpretation of temporary may be the heart of the dispute.

Greg Massey, head of the local alien labor certification division testified that he believes there's been a change in the interpretation of temporary, and if so USCIS should explain. "In general if they said we're gonna make the requirements more strict, we would probably disagree with that. We would rather stick with what the practice has been in the past," he said.

"In all rulemaking, there's the public and all the stakeholders should be given an opportunity to say that effect you think it would have," Massey added.

The number of skilled laborers has dwindled to less than 40, from a typical level of 1200. And that's having severe implications. In other testimony, local contractor BME & Sons says it will go out of business for a lack of skilled help. And Massey says in more than 20 years on the job, he's never come across a situation where no contractor has ever bid for a project.

He's seen two this year, including the hospital's proposed labor and delivery room. The contractors want a court ruling that will allow their workers' certification extended so they can put them back to work, until a trial resolves the issue once and for all.