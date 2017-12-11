Senators hold roundtable over Sanchez

Will the legislation be enough to stop the delay and finally start the rebuild of Simon Sanchez High School? Senators met with the OPA and DPW at a roundtable Monday morning to get some answers.

"I'm going to point fingers back to the legislature...what I found disconcerting three headed monster, DPW was there, DOE was there what I did not see was who truly was in charge," explained Doris Flores Brooks, Guam's public auditor. When it comes to the protests to rebuild Simon Sanchez High School, Brooks says CoreTech's appeals might hold merit, and she admits the government has dropped the ball.

Brooks citing past legislation and DOE partly responsible for delays in securing the $100 million project. "DOE did not know what they wanted. They did not have the foggiest idea of what they wanted for Simon Sanchez," she added.

Brook says DOE was not firm in their specifications, not knowing how many classrooms or the size of the auditorium they needed. Absent from today's roundtable, DOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez. He says this was far from the truth, stating in a press release that DOE was and is clear on the specifications.

Deputy Director Andrew Leon Guerrero, was not present during the past four appeals. Although he says the latest DOE plans are set and ready to move forward, saying, "I think we're squared with that, as far as where we are today, we will be meeting with the OPA rather soon, and deal with appeals CoreTech we're confident OPA will rule in favor of DPW."

Leon Guerrero this time assuring Senators that DPW will step up to the plate. "Everything that needs to be in bid packet, I will include all documents that's all I can assure this body with that when IFB is ready no administrative flaws whatsoever," he said.

However, Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. is still concerned administrative errors caused two protests, and that delays could be repeated. "My concern is what if Mr. Leon Guerrero was not there, the personnel that are responsible for the procurement process have to be retrained have to go back and be retrained to ensure documentation is complete so there's no administrative questions of concern," he said.