Police were patrolling the Mangilao area on Saturday night when they spotted what appeared to be a drunken man wielding a knife.

25-year-old Tedwin Edwin was arrested for reckless conduct, harassment, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

Court documents state he was seen staggering along the road before he approached a group of kids who ran off when they saw him with the knife.

On him he had two knives, both of which were confiscated.

Upon arrest he admitted to drinking a 12-pack of beer.