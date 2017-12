He’s alleged to have inappropriately touched a young girl known to him, as his wife was sleeping in the same bed.

27-year-old Marcelino Santos Lucena is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct.

Court documents state the incident happened sometime in the Summer of 2015. The victim reported that she was sleeping between the suspect and his wife at a home in Dededo when she felt him rubbing her leg. The victim then moved to the floor, but later reported she awoke to the suspect allegedly putting his hand up her dress and touching her breast. She moved his hand and moved away.

The victim was only 12 at the time of the alleged incident.