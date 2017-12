He was among those arrested and fired in connection to the prison contraband case. The former head of internal affairs at DepCor will go before the Civil Service Commission this week.

Jeff Limo is fighting his termination from the department. His defense attorney, Curtis van de Veld argues the facts laid out in the disciplinary action taken against Limo are inaccurate and too severe. A status call conference is set for Tuesday afternoon. Former DOC officer Gerry Hocog, meanwhile, who is also appealing his termination, is scheduled to go before the commission on Thursday.