Hundreds of Catholics filled the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagata as Archbishop Michael Byrnes ordained eight new permanent deacons for the Archdiocese of Agana this weekend.

The men ordained to the sacred order of deacons were Greg Calvo, Huan Hosei, Rene Dela Cruz, John Fernandez, George Quitugua, Joe Gumataotao, Romeo Hernandez and Rudy Que. Each deacon would be assigned to the parish that they currently belong. In his homily, Archbishop Byrnes told the new deacons that being in the order of deacons was a special grace, a special responsibility". He told them that their lives would not be so private now, that people at the parishes would go to them more than ever and would need their help and attention. The men spent the past six years training in the program.