They are accused of hitting a Yigo store owner with a tire iron, restraining him on the floor and taking the cash from the register. Jaxdino Rafael Kose, Chris Junior Tedtaotao, Sebastian Taman, and Damian Pua Becka each face charges of first degree robbery.

Court documents state the alleged robbery happened back on November 14th at the Hills market in Yigo.

Investigators spent the past month working to track down the suspects. Authorities executed multiple search warrants where they found several of the stolen items and made the arrests.

Tedtaotao and Taman face additional charges of second degree robbery and theft of property for a separate case. Those charges stemming from a robbery reported last months at the Tamuning Plaza Hotel.