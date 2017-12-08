iPhone X available at Guam telecomm carriers - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

iPhone X available at Guam telecomm carriers

Posted: Updated:

The newest iPhone is now available, just in time for the holidays. All three of the major telecommunications companies have launched the iPhone X.  IT&E did so on Black Friday, and DOCOMO Pacific and GTA began selling this Friday. 

The device features a whole host of upgrades - the two most popular new features deal with security, and fun. 

DOCOMO's rresident and CEO Jonathan Kriegel explains the latest security feature, saying, "They've moved from a thumbprint to the facial recognition. The most secure form of recognition. They've also changed the way you engage with the phone. Instead of a thumbprint they have a swipe gesture, very easy, very intuitive. Just like apple wants to bring to you."

The other fun new feature is the Animoji, which GTA Product Manager Josh Leon Guerrero says will especially resonate with Millenials, saying, "It's just a new creative to send a message to the recipient. Basically, traditionally you'll send an emoji through a text message. Now you can actually be the emoji. You can choose up to eleven different characters. You can be a dog, you can be a cat, you can be a unicorn. The possibilities are endless and your messages are more creative."

All three mobile phone companies are offering special packages for the iPhone X, which is available now at their retail shops.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • iPhone X available at Guam telecomm carriers

    iPhone X available at Guam telecomm carriers

    The newest iPhone is now available, just in time for the holidays. All three of the major telecommunications companies have launched the iPhone X.  IT&E did so on Black Friday, and DOCOMO Pacific and GTA began selling this Friday.  The device features a whole host of upgrades - the two most popular new features deal with security, and fun.  DOCOMO's rresident and CEO Jonathan Kriegel explains the latest security feature, saying, "They've moved from a thumbpri...More >>
    The newest iPhone is now available, just in time for the holidays. All three of the major telecommunications companies have launched the iPhone X.  IT&E did so on Black Friday, and DOCOMO Pacific and GTA began selling this Friday.  The device features a whole host of upgrades - the two most popular new features deal with security, and fun.  DOCOMO's rresident and CEO Jonathan Kriegel explains the latest security feature, saying, "They've moved from a thumbpri...More >>

  • Subcommittee created for charter schools

    Subcommittee created for charter schools

    There's a new legislative education subcommittee for Charter Schools. Education oversight chair senator Joe San Agustin says there is always a lot room for improvement to the current law governing charter schools. Senator Wil Castro has been appointed to chair the subcommittee, which will also oversee independent and home schools; public libraries and technology centers. Castro states, "New charter schools and new education service delivery requires just as much attention as trad...More >>
    There's a new legislative education subcommittee for Charter Schools. Education oversight chair senator Joe San Agustin says there is always a lot room for improvement to the current law governing charter schools. Senator Wil Castro has been appointed to chair the subcommittee, which will also oversee independent and home schools; public libraries and technology centers. Castro states, "New charter schools and new education service delivery requires just as much attention as trad...More >>

  • Cruz, Lizama selected as joint chief health policy advisors

    Cruz, Lizama selected as joint chief health policy advisors

    Their selection comes after weeks of back and forth between the governor and senators to get a pair of measures on calendar for a public hearing. The administration has appointed two local doctors to serve as joint chief health policy advisors. Doctors Mike Cruz and Larry Lizama will be the key advisors in shaping health policy here. Both have decades of experience in patient care and healthcare policy. The Governor has asked the duo to prioritize working with his administration and...More >>
    Their selection comes after weeks of back and forth between the governor and senators to get a pair of measures on calendar for a public hearing. The administration has appointed two local doctors to serve as joint chief health policy advisors. Doctors Mike Cruz and Larry Lizama will be the key advisors in shaping health policy here. Both have decades of experience in patient care and healthcare policy. The Governor has asked the duo to prioritize working with his administration and...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly