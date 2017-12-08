iPhone X available at Guam telecomm carriers

The newest iPhone is now available, just in time for the holidays. All three of the major telecommunications companies have launched the iPhone X. IT&E did so on Black Friday, and DOCOMO Pacific and GTA began selling this Friday.

The device features a whole host of upgrades - the two most popular new features deal with security, and fun.

DOCOMO's rresident and CEO Jonathan Kriegel explains the latest security feature, saying, "They've moved from a thumbprint to the facial recognition. The most secure form of recognition. They've also changed the way you engage with the phone. Instead of a thumbprint they have a swipe gesture, very easy, very intuitive. Just like apple wants to bring to you."

The other fun new feature is the Animoji, which GTA Product Manager Josh Leon Guerrero says will especially resonate with Millenials, saying, "It's just a new creative to send a message to the recipient. Basically, traditionally you'll send an emoji through a text message. Now you can actually be the emoji. You can choose up to eleven different characters. You can be a dog, you can be a cat, you can be a unicorn. The possibilities are endless and your messages are more creative."

All three mobile phone companies are offering special packages for the iPhone X, which is available now at their retail shops.