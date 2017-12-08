First Hawaiian Bank makes donation to Special Olympics Guam - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

First Hawaiian Bank makes donation to Special Olympics Guam

The giving just keeps on coming this time of year. First Hawaiian Bank presented a check to Special Olympics Guam as part of their fourth quarter campaign, "Be a fan."

During the campaign, they asked anyone making a deposit if they wanted to donate $5 dollars to the cause. The donor is then given a card with their name that would then be hung on the walls behind the bank tellers for the entire quarter. This year they collected more than $4,200.

The campaign raised more than $16,000 since it first started four years ago.

