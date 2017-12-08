First Hawaiian Bank makes donation to Special Olympics Guam

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
He's accused of being a peeping tom. A group of teen girls hanging by the pool at a Mangilao apartment complex called the cops after they spotted a naked man on his balcony. 20-year-old Dillon Matthew Betts was arrested on Wednesday for two counts of indecent exposure as a third degree felony. Court documents state the girls saw the man masturbating as he watched them from his room. Though he admitted he was naked and that he stopped for a few seconds, he denied exposing his priva...More >>
