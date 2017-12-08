Transgender rights advocate chides senators

A transgender rights advocate is pushing back against senators who voted to send an anti-discrimination bill back to committee, instead of taking a vote. The woman says she feels deceived by lawmakers, and is calling on them to make good on their pledge to support LGBT rights.

Navy wife Scarlett Castro-Dixon feels betrayed. She says senators who expressed support of a transgender anti-discrimination bill during a public hearing but then changed their tune during the most recent legislative session. She told KUAM News, "I feel if you do support the bill why would you tell your colleagues to oppose it. Why would you not offer some solution or some amendments to the bill? It's very contradicting ."

"I think a lot of it is personal insecurities and I think that a lot of the questions that arose during the regular session should have been brought up to actual trans people during the public hearing," she added.

The bill, by Senator Joe San Agustin and Speaker BJ Cruz, basically holds that "in all aspects of sex, gender identity or expression, transgender persons shall not be discriminated against in any public accommodation or government agency."

"I'm not saying that this bill is going to erase discrimination in its entirety, because really it's not, but this bill is just trying to add protections to people who have been ostracized, and neglected for a very, very long time," said Castro-Dixon.

As an example of what transgender people endure she describes going to ladies night at a local club and being told by the doorman she must pay because she's a man. She refused, adding, "It's things like that who people are uncomfortable and it's just not right. I present myself as a woman 24 hours a day, I identify as a woman."

"We're not trying to force our views on any person, we're just seeking some equality."