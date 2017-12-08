Feral pigs caught by community to be used in cookout event

What happens on land can also have a negative impact in the waters around us That message coming out of the Guam Hunter education program and the Department of Agriculture. We told you earlier this week about hunters killing 101 feral pigs as part of an ongoing effort to address that very issue. The catch will now be used for a major cooking event in Tumon this weekend.

Hunting is more than a sport for Jane Dia. She is the program coordinator for Guam Hunter Education program who knows all too well the threats to the environment around us. "What you do on land impacts what happens to our fisheries but also our hunters are such great contributors our national resource management that it's a way to connect so many different aspects that people can directly assist," she said.

This past weekend, hunters from throughout the island caught more than a hundred feral pigs...

The problem they cause is, she said, "When the pigs loosen up the soil, it really contributes to all the overflow, sediment that goes on to coral reefs. Coral reefs can't reproduce when there's something blocking them from taking in nutrition and so it affects our fisheries."

Hunters who participated in this year's Pig Hunting Derby have doubled their catch from the previous year. "The effort was to through a Guam Coastal Management Program at Bureau of Statistics & Plans, department of agriculture, DAWR, conservation officers a way a reduce the erosion that's going on on Guam," she added.

The Pork in the Park Cookoff is this Saturday at Ypao Beach Park in Tumon. It's a free event that starts at 12pm.