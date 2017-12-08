Subcommittee created for charter schools

They told police they thought the home was abandoned. That is, until they were confronted by the homeowner in the yard. Court documents state the victim watched the intruders from his mobile phone, which is linked to surveillance cameras at the house. That prompted him to call police and show up to the scene himself. Though nothing appeared to have been stolen, Jason Jay Rivera, Oscar Joseph Rivera, and Demitre Hill were arrested and charged with burglary and criminal trespass.

