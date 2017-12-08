Cruz, Lizama selected as joint chief health policy advisors

Their selection comes after weeks of back and forth between the governor and senators to get a pair of measures on calendar for a public hearing.

The administration has appointed two local doctors to serve as joint chief health policy advisors.

Doctors Mike Cruz and Larry Lizama will be the key advisors in shaping health policy here. Both have decades of experience in patient care and healthcare policy. The Governor has asked the duo to prioritize working with his administration and the legislature on solutions that modernize and bring financial stability to GMH. Dr. Cruz currently serves as President and Chief Operating Officer for Guam Regional Medical City. Dr. Lizama has served key healthcare positions in the Administration, and was instrumental in reforming prison healthcare and getting DOC out from under a 25-year-old federal consent decree.