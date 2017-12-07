One and all invited to GVB Holiday Illumination Village in Tumon

The lights are going up! The Guam Visitor's Bureau is inviting the community to the official opening of the annual GVB Holiday Illumination Village. This year's theme: "A Guamazing Christmas."

Participants will also get to meet Santa Claus in person, and enjoy live music. The first 100 kids to show up will also take home a gift.

GVB's Nate Denight said, "It's an annual event for a lot of families and I see so many families that take their Christmas picture as a family there at the park as a tradition. So we are just really happy to be a part of it and everything we do of course is for the local community and our visitors so that we can come together and enjoy this holiday time."

The official opening is this Saturday from 6 to 9 pm at right next to the Tumon Sands Plaza. The display will be open nightly beginning this weekend through January 14th.